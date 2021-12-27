Free Games Revealed December 27, 28, 29, 2021 Previously – Nerd4.life

Well-known leaker Billbil-kun revealed i New free games for the Epic Games Store for the days 27, 28 and 29 December 2021. We will have the opportunity to play – in order – Mages of Mystralia, Moving Out, Salt and Sanctuary.

car only Pre-unveiled all the Epic Games Store games for this period, as well as free games from Xbox Gold and PS Plus over the past few months, including games that arrived in January 2022 on PS4 and PS5. In other words, it’s a very credible leaker: we have no reason to believe he was wrong this time.

As mentioned, Epic Games Store free games these days:

mages of Australia “Play as Diya, a young girl who discovers she has an innate propensity for magic. Unfortunately, magic has long been outlawed, so, alone, she will embark on a training journey to learn how to control her powers. Besides that, he will meet other exiled witches and discover the characters Runes with magical properties, which he will learn to combine in a million different ways to create new spells.”

Get out “A crazy mobile simulator with realistic physics that will make you rediscover the fun of local multiplayer!” Players have to move a variety of objects and furniture while trying to overcome various obstacles. Here is the review.

Salt and sanctuary It is a 2D Metroidvania game inspired by the likeness of spirits. We will have to explore a dark island in search of a way out after a shipwreck. There will be monsters of all kinds waiting for us and we will have to upgrade our character with skills and equipment. Here is the review.



Un boss di Salt and Sanctuary

