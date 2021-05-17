Kristlin: "Zidane for Juventus? If Ronaldo arrives ..."

A FIFA board member will attend the FIFA meeting today: “Salaries are a big problem. The Premier League? We’ll see what happens in the courts.”

“Today I participate in the Federal Council as an international member without the right to vote, the salaries of football players, a topic that has been discussed for a long time and not just for Covid, players’ salaries are a big problem. Everyone except the Germans have been put in bad condition” then to Anch’io Sports Radio Microphones Evelina Christlin , Member of the FIFA Board of Directors. “Certainly we need to cut costs – Kristlin adds – the players union, being a federation, does its job, but if no solution is found, it risks losing football.”

Superliga – Then Kristlin faces the problem of the Premier League that sees Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona steadfast in their respective intentions: “Andrea Agnelli never heard from him again, except for a message of congratulations on my relationship with FIFA, the rest of my opinion.” I do not change my opinion. I am an expression of UEFA and I am convinced of what many have repeated. There is a sports system if someone outside the system in fact cannot participate in competitions. Legal and judicial bodies that will have to evaluate. We’ll see how they develop, I don’t know when. There is a lot of talk about the Champions League and the European League. As a Juventus player, I keep fingers crossed for what will happen in the courts. “

Zidane – And just as a Juventus fan, Kristelin expresses herself this way about the future of the Juventus seat: “Zidane is on the bench at Juventus? I like it, it’s a dream but it costs a lot and it seems to me that they don’t do that.” We have all these intentions to leave Madrid. Ronaldo has arrived once, Zidane can have a second intention, and he never says. ” READ Matt Bernie Madoff - Ticinonline

May 17, 2021 (Change to May 17, 2021 | 10:29)

