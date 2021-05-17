Battlefield 6 might not have a story mode, or it wouldn’t be a highlight

Recently many have noticed that it is among the many information about Battlefield 6 Which – which Electronic Arts It was recently shared, not referenced Single player campaign. It is true that the game has not been fully disclosed yet, but for a long time it was still strange that EA did not even mention the existence of the campaign mode, especially during the conference with the investors.

On this occasion, in fact, EA has reiterated that Battlefield 6 will be revealed in June, but that it will also arrive on PS4 and Xbox One. Moreover, US commanders have spoken at length about Play Multiplayer, physics and “only in Battlefield” moments.

In all of this, there wasn’t even a hint of the single-player campaign, an element already deemed “inconvenient” in Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5, where a spin-off rather than a single story was chosen.

Even from the inside Tom Henderson He stressed this lack of communication, stating that it was at least something “very unusual”.

Its absence or presence, however, this absence of communication indicates the importance of EA to the multiplayer or vector segment that will drive sales of the game according to the publisher.