September 16, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Kovit: Gimbe, all indicators down in 7 days – last time

Noah French September 16, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – ROME, Sept. 16 – From cove deaths to epidemics, week 8-14 September reduced all numbers compared to the previous week: new cases down -14.7% (33,712 compared to 39,511), deaths – 6.7% (419 compared to 417), Home-isolated population -8.8% (128,917 compared with 117,621), -3.3% (4,165 compared with 4,165) and intensive care -1.6% (554 compared to 563) with symptoms. The Jimbe Foundation’s independent monitoring hospital points out that there are “almost no vaccinated people.”

“New weekly cases continue to decline – says Gino Foundation Chairman Nino Cartabellotta – while only 4 regions record a one per cent increase in new cases”.

Furthermore, “there are more than 150 cases per 100,000 population in 2 provinces alone: ​​Syracuse (178) and Messina (168) 56 per day compared to 60 in the previous week”. “Before the hospital – says Renata Kili, head of research at Kimbe’s Health Services – after an 8-week increase, there was a slight decrease in the number of beds occupied by Covit-19 patients, down 3.3% in medicine and 1.6% in intensive care”.

“Daily admissions for intensive care have also begun to decline – with an average of 36 admissions per day, a 7 – day moving average compared to 42 in the previous week,” explains Marco Mosti, Gimbe’s operating director. ” (On the handle).

Reproduced by © Copyright Ansa


More Stories

3 min read

“Postcard wheelbase of the past”, Pianchi’s phrase creates tension with M5s. De Mayo: “Surprise. Azolina’s work is generous.”

September 16, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

“Brick’s opinion says US economic dominance will not last”

September 15, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Online Chess Olympics – The final match between Russia and the United States today

September 15, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Australia will buy Tomahawk long-range missiles from the United States – Altima Aura

September 16, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Kovit: Gimbe, all indicators down in 7 days – last time

September 16, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

What changes from October 1, 2021

September 16, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Xiaomi unveils smart glasses, the answer to Ray-Ban Stories

September 16, 2021 Lorelei Reese