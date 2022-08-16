Citizenship income, comprehensive checks on financing on the “crafty”

The investigations conducted over the past few months made it possible to identify a large number of violators and fraudsters. Many of these “false poor” also received 1,200 euros per month from the state

Avoid as much as possible someone marching on us, to ensure that citizenship income brings no more disadvantages than advantages. This is the point of the investigation by Guardia di Finanza, which sheds light on the matter Several scams in Italy during the checks that took place in June and July: Of these, it was found that up to 235 people were illegally looking at this source of livelihood, taking it in their pockets More than 2.6 million euros.

Among the “heroes” of this investigation were the inmates from Naples, the slave smugglers from Pistoia, the gypsy camps in Rome, and the fictitious residents of Palermo. Carpet inspections are becoming increasingly popular And over the past 17 months – as reported by “Il Sole 24 Ore”, Fiamme Gialle, in cooperation with INPS, carried out selective examinations, which resulted in the emergence of crimes for 288 million people and the conviction of 29 thousand people.

Bologna case

One of the most emblematic cases is undoubtedly the case of Bologna, where they were 44 people were found to have illegal income from citizenship In four different Gypsy camps located between the city in question and San Lázaro di Savina. But what are the most common violations? Certainly there is a failure to communicate the income received, as well as the correct formation of the family unit and omitted indicators indicating the performance of work activities, as well as the possession of cars, often luxury cars, by family members. family unit. in a specific case The fake poor involved also got 1,200 euros a month. It is precisely these cases that lead the center-right to demand a fundamental review of the citizenship income that the 5-star wants, to reduce the fraud that helps empty the pockets of Italians.