Kate Middleton with the €340 fuchsia coat that we all want

Kate Middleton can’t be stopped, with William during a visit to the Windsor Food Bank. The Princess of Wales took the opportunity to show off one of the coats from her collection. This time it’s up Hobbs signature fuchsia coat London, which can be purchased for about 340 euros.

Kate Middleton at the Food Bank

After welcoming the team of professionals who follow the activities of the Royal Early Childhood Foundation’s Center at Windsor Castle, Kate Middleton She goes out with William to go to the town’s food bank where she does her best to prepare packages containing food products to donate to those who need them most.

The couple seemed to be in perfect harmony, despite the bad publicity Harry gave her with his autobiography shoot. William and Kate have been so damaged by the Duke of Sussex’s overtones that their approval rating among his subjects has plummeted. But on the other hand, the book spoiled Harry more than discredited him and Maybe even his wife, Meghan Markle.

William and Kate Middleton, a scathing exchange of jokes

In any case, the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to prove the strength of their bond through the exchange Some funny jokes during the visit. William jokingly slapped Kate, urging her not to waste time packing groceries for those who needed them most. While she teases him about the messy way he filled the cart, like a couple shopping in the supermarket.

In fact, the structure takes care of supporting around 7,000 people a year through the work of 48 volunteers who collect food for those living in poverty.

The work of the association is personally known to William and Kate, because the new private school for their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, supports the activities through fundraising and alimony with parties. Moreover, many students are actively involved in food banking. Of course, the royal children haven’t even lent themselves yet, but they’re actually very young. So, mom Kate and dad William will take care of it.

Kate Middleton, the fuchsia poncho we can all get behind

Thus, to trawl the shelves of the food bank and fill the shopping cart to support those who can no longer provide for themselves, Lady Middleton has chosen to flaunt elegant and very practical clothes. The highlight of the look is the fuchsia coat, tilde modell Hobbes LondonWith side pockets and black buttons. The outerwear drives everyone crazy and is quite accessible if you believe that it can be bought for around 340 euros, which is a figure Far from 1400 euros Alexander McQueen jacket Orange wool look from 2,230 euros.

Kate pairs her fuchsia coat and wool turtleneck of the same color and by the same brand with soft black flared pants, complete with a leather belt at the waist. While giving a boost to the character, the princess wears pointed-toe pumps with a high, delicate heel, in typical Kate style. Jewelry was kept to a minimum, small gold earrings and an engagement ring for Lady Diana. While the hair is worn straight on the shoulders.