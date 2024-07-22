Monday, July 22, 2024
Joe Biden, 50 minutes before withdrawal, this is a note from his personal physician: The White House is in chaos

By: Samson Paul

Date:

Exciting as expected: Joe Biden He withdrew from the race for the second White House. He explained in a letter that he did so “in the best interest of the nation.” He will explain his reasons in detail during the week, and says, at this time, he will not support anyone who could replace him (in first place). Kamala Harrisvice president).

Political earthquake. Huge issue, all within a week of the attack. Donald TrumpThe challenger, literally by a miracle, is alive. In short, the American presidential election is turning into an unprecedented challenge, a political event that even a novelist could hardly imagine.

In this context, there is a strange circumstance. About 50 minutes before confirmation of receiptBiden’s personal physician issued a memo reassuring him about his health, detailing the improvement since he was infected with Covid-19.

Read also: Joe Biden drops out of White House race: ‘It’s up to Kamala’ Harris: ‘Honor’ Trump lands in landslide

US President Joe Biden’s coronavirus symptoms have “significantly improved,” his doctor said. Kevin O’ConnorIn a memo released by the White House, Biden’s physician added: “He completed his eighth dose of Paxlovid this morning and continues to tolerate the medication without difficulty. He continues to carry out his presidential duties.” In short, it’s never been so useless.

Read also: “Trump in Michigan vs. Biden in Michigan”: Viral video and merciless comparison

See also  Ouellet withdraws from the trial brought by the former nun
