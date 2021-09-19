Juventus – Milan live, official line-ups: De Ligt and Chiesa outside the wing Cuadrado. Tomori with Kjair and Romagnoli | first page

Juventus Milan It’s the big game that ends on Sunday The fourth day of the first division Two teams that go head-to-head will see, at least in the league, going through two laps of the exact opposite shape. Rossoneri Stefano Pioli They were in fact at the start with full points tonight with three wins out of three and one victory over Lazio which only boosted the Rossoneri’s risk. The bainconeri Massimiliano Allegri They even slipped to the last third place with only one point in their tally and -8 from the top, the result of a draw and two defeats, the last of them in Naples, very disappointing. The Champions League has changed the morale of the two teams quite a bit, but this head-to-head clash probably will definitively lead the tournament’s continuation.

Statistics – Milan are the two teams with which Juventus have lost the most matches in Serie A (51), the team with which the Bianconeri have the most draws (54) – 67 wins in 172 matches in the championship complete the balance sheet. Milan have won two of their last three matches against Juventus in Serie A (1P), and have also won 17 previous matches (1N, 14P). In the last 24 Serie A matches between Juventus and AC Milan, the match ended in a draw only once: 1-1 in February 2012. Juventus could not win any of the first four league matches of this season for the fourth time in its history. After 1961/62, 1955/56 and 1942/43. In addition, the Bianconeri did not record three defeats in their first four matches in a single championship in the First Division.

steamers – Since the beginning of May 2021, Milan is the team that has kept several clean sheets in the top 5 European leagues (seven clean sheets in eight matches) with Donnarumma and Mainin. Juventus, mainly with Chesney among the lists, have conceded goals in their last 17 league matches, only twice having had worse results in Serie A: 19 in 2010 and 21 in 1955. Most matches in a row (17) in the top 5 European leagues since March 5 the past.

attack – Paulo Dybala He scored five goals on the field against Milan in the league, against any other team that counts more on this field. In general, Goya scored seven goals against the Rossoneri in the first division, only against Udinese did better (nine). Federico Chiesa He participated in six goals against Milan in the league (three goals and three assists), against any team that participated in more goals in the Italian League (six goals also against Bologna); In the 24 stages that Zlatan Ibrahimovic (He will be absent due to injury) He played more than one Serie A match, only in two of which he has not scored a goal: at Allianz Stadium (two matches) and at Bentegodi (four).

Official lineups

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny. Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancourt, Locatelli, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, Morata.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Mignan; Tomori, Kiar; Romanoli, Theo; Kessie, Tonali, Saelemaekers, Diaz; Liao. Rebek.