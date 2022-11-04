He is player of the month

The Naples Fall on the shoulders of the titans Kim Minjae. The South Korean defender, who has quietly arrived to replace Kalidou Koulibaly, immediately took over at Napoli and is playing a very high season in both. league it is in Champions League.

Often among the best in Napoli’s field, the Azzurri’s victories also pass through his closings and defensive plays. At the press conference Also Luciano Spalletti Fenerbahce has strengthened the former and shown that he can still grow and improve.

Kim Napoli (Getty Images)

Kim Minjae wins October’s MVP award

The Napleson his official website, that Kim He won the “Player of the Month” award based on the votes of the Italian Footballers Association.

“Kim Minjae He was named Serie A Player of the Month for October. The award is given by the Italian Footballers’ Association which awards the “Most Valuable Player” award every month, the most outstanding player in Serie A.

Kim was named “Player of the Month” last month by Lega Serie A as the league’s best player in September.