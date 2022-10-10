Japan GP 2022, listen to TV

The long wait to start the race and then the race being shortened due to the time limit reached didn’t stop Max Verstappen from winning the Japanese Grand Prix, bringing home his 12th victory of the season as well as the sporting certainty of a second F1 drivers title.. Sunday was objectively difficult because Bad weather and doubts about the actual restart, with the specter of what happened at the spa in 2021: These factors, combined with times that were certainly not comfortable for European viewers, gave Auditel’s results a little below average.



F1 GP Japan 2022, Suzuka: Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) at the start

data Also this weekend, the Formula 1 GP was broadcast live on TV for Sky Sport subscribers only. Pay-TV received a total of 839,000 spectators and a share of 12.3%, if we only consider the stage of the competition, which begins at 9.15 am in Italy. The late broadcast on TV8 likely paid off many hours away from the checkered flag: starting at 6.00pm, 1,073,000 spectators took part in the race at Suzuka with an 8% stake. Positive data in general, if we think about the times and take into account the moment of the season, when only sporting certainty was expected from Verstappen’s second victory in the championship.



see also





F1 GP Japan 2022, Suzuka: Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) on the wall during the first lap of the race | Photo: Twitter @F1

Upcoming events Formula 1 will now celebrate on Sunday, before the rematch on the American continent with the United States and Mexico, scheduled for the weekends of October 23 and 30, respectively. Unlike on Japanese weekends, F1 will broadcast live in the evenings when it’s not in prime time, with qualifying and the Austin race also being broadcast for free on TV8.