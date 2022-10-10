October 10, 2022

Madonna "gay"? On TikTok a discord video. Fans: "We're watching the story"

Lorelei Reese October 10, 2022 1 min read

Madonna Leaving fans confused: In his latest video on tik tok The singer would have made it clear that she was gay. The 64-year-old Material Girl artist took to the stage to upload a video cheerful She showed off her pink colored locks while wearing a white corset-style shirt. He commented in the clip: If I missed it, I’m like me! Because she crumpled up a pair of bright pink panties.

User asked: I just watched Madonna come out, good for herWhile another said: Madonna gay? Am I watching it in real time??“. still: I witness the story“. Some fans wanted to point out that Madonna, a mother of six, is bisexual. Madonna has not publicly confirmed or denied the rumors. He already said: I think everyone has a bisexual nature. This is my theory. I might be wrong.

