Madonna “gay”? On TikTok a discord video. Fans: “We’re watching the story”

Madonna Leaving fans confused: In his latest video on tik tok The singer would have made it clear that she was “gay“. The 64-year-old Material Girl artist took to the stage to upload a video “cheerful“ She showed off her pink colored locks while wearing a white corset-style shirt. He commented in the clip: “If I missed it, I’m like me!“ Because she crumpled up a pair of bright pink panties.

more information





Madonna, “turnaround” pop star shocks fans. “Unrecognizable, bloated with Botox and completely reconstructed”

The unrecognizable Madonna in the TikTok video terrified fans: “What happens to you?”

User asked: “I just watched Madonna come out, good for her“While another said: “Madonna gay? Am I watching it in real time??“. still: “I witness the story“. Some fans wanted to point out that Madonna, a mother of six, is bisexual. Madonna has not publicly confirmed or denied the rumors. He already said: “I think everyone has a bisexual nature. This is my theory. I might be wrong“.