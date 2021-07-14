July 14, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Giamaica, risarcimento schiavitù

Jamaica wants 7 billion pounds from the United Kingdom: “compensation ..

Mirabelle Hunt July 14, 2021 1 min read

Kingston, 13 pieces – Jamaica plans to seek compensation from the UK for the transatlantic slave trade تجارة in the former British colony. This was announced by a government official.

Jamaica, see you soon petition

The Jamaica He will petition that could result in multi-billion-pound resettlement: Just the right legal strategy is in place, according to Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture. Minister said Jamaica hopes for “restorative justice in all its forms” To repair the damage our ancestors suffered. All of the former British colonies in the Caribbean participated in the slave trade, but only Jamaica would demand compensation. This decision comes a decade after Carabian communityregional organization, Compensation claim from Great Britain, France and the Netherlands in 2013.

Compensation is already late.

Jamaica was a center of the slave trade, first with the Spaniards, then the British. “Our African ancestors were forced out of their homes and subjected to unprecedented atrocities in Africa to perform forced labor for the British Empire,” Grange added, adding: “Reparation is too late.”

Ellaria Pauletti

READ  Taliban attack | The United States can slow the withdrawal from Afghanistan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

England was so destroyed – Libero Quotidiano

July 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Napoli fans angry

July 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

Victory for the Azzurri, a minute of applause interrupts the euro group. Football is re-launching us in the European Union

July 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Google, fine scored by antitrust news: what happened in France

July 14, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Help Returns to TV: “Tibet Film for the Whites”

July 14, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Italian Space Agency competition: the search for officials and collaborators – iJobs.it

July 14, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Jamaica wants 7 billion pounds from the United Kingdom: “compensation ..

July 14, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt