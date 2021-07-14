July 14, 2021

concorso Agenzia Spaziale Italiana

Italian Space Agency competition: the search for officials and collaborators – iJobs.it

Karen Hines July 14, 2021

L ‘Italian space agency Post four competition notices. The goal is to recruit new people Officials and collaborators To be included in the working group. We are talking about a national public body that, since its founding in 1988, has played a very specific role, becoming a reference point for science devoted to space and technologies dealing with satellites. But let’s see what are the vacancies and what are the requirements that must be met to apply to participate in these public competitions

Open jobs and requirements

At the Italian Space Agency, there is a place available as a technical collaborator. There are two other positions available as Administrative Officers. Both first and second place positions are full-time and on contracts Indefinitely.

There are also open positions, again through competition, for contracts Temporary. These are three places as technical experts.

Among the requirements to be fulfilled are possession of Italian, European or foreign citizenship with an ordinary residence permit, knowledge of the most common computers and applications, and knowledge of English.

To apply for the position of Administrative Officer, you must have a Bachelor of Law And to advance as a technician you must have one Certificate in Aerospace EngineeringهندسةIn addition to a minimum of three years work experience.

How to apply

To apply, you must consult Competition Notice In the Working with us section of the Italian Space Agency’s official website. Then it is necessary to submit the registration application that must be received By July 15 Using the approved email address [email protected]

