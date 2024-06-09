June 9, 2024

Jacobs gold, Ali silver. Simonelli was victorious in the 110 hurdles and Fabbri in the shot put

Mirabelle Hunt June 9, 2024 4 min read

Jacobs: “This is the strongest Italy ever.”

“This was the first time this year that I had run twice in such close places, and I felt a slight cramp in my calf. I passed the qualifying easily, and in the final I expected to be faster, but here it was only important to defend the title. The focus is on Paris, and it takes some time to absorb all the action. This is the strongest Italy ever: with Ali we play for the future,” said Marcel Jacobs after winning the 100 meters at the European Championships in Rome with a time of 10.02. “I wanted to win, Marcel is a huge motivation. Now head to Paris to grow even more,” he explains. Ali, who won the silver medal with a time of 10.05. Italy has risen to the top of the European distance for the third time following the success of Pietro Minia in Prague 1978 and Jacobs himself in Monaco 2022, but never before have two Italians stood on the podium together. Marcel becomes the fifth runner to win more than one European gold in the 100-meter race: Portuguese Francis Opicuelo (2002 and 2006) and Frenchman Christophe Lemaître (2010 and 2012) are the same as the defending Olympic champions, while Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre (2010). 2012) The three Soviet Valery Borzov (1969, 1971 and 1974) and the British Linford Christie (1986, 1990 and 1994) arrived. Statistical insights to be discussed starting tomorrow: In Rome now, it will be a night of celebration.

Italy’s double in the 100 meters: Jacobs gold and Ali silver

Italy’s double in the 100 meters final of the European Championships in Rome: gold for Marcel Jacobs with a time of 10.02, and silver for Chitoro Ali. Bronze in the 100 meters at the European Championships in Rome went to Britain’s Rommel Gallaff. With the Jacobs-Ali duo, Italy’s total tally rises to 9 medals so far, including 5 golds with Palmisano, Pattocleti, Fabbri, Simonelli and Jacobs. 4 silvers with Tribaletti, 4×400 mixed relay, Forlani and Citturo Ali and 1 bronze with Fortunato.

Lorenzo Simonelli, gold in the 110-meter hurdles

Lorenzo Simonelli, a 22-year-old Romanian, won the 110 hurdles at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, clocking 13 minutes 05 seconds, the second best time of the year. Simonelli’s time of 13«05 is also the new Italian record. Second place in the 110-hour race went to Spaniard Lopes, who won the silver medal, while Swiss Joseph won bronze.

Gervinny VI improves on the 25-year-old record

Italian Sveva Gervini, 28, from Cremona, finished sixth in the heptathlon at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, which was won by Belgian Thiam. But her performance is still worth highlighting because with a total of 6,379 points, she bettered the 25-year-old Italian record of 6,185 points set by Gertrud Bacher in May 1999 in Desenzano del Garda.

Forlani: “The best race of my life”

“It was the best race of my life, but with some small technical errors caused by the heat of the competition. We can do much better, with time and by working well, these aspects will arrive. Today was a big test, and we must continue on this path.” Mattia Forlani, long jump silver medalist at the ongoing European Athletics Championships in Rome, said this via the radio microphones. “I am proud of everyone who followed me – Forlani added -. As I said In Glasgow, it is just the beginning of a long chain, we still have to grow mentally, biologically and artistically.” Finally, regarding the successes Italy has achieved so far with these Europeans: “We have shown it on the field, everyone is focused and pinpointing precisely what needs to be done. You just have to work quietly.”

Mattia Forlani silver in the long jump

Italian Mattia Forlani won the silver medal in the long jump at the European Championships in Rome with a measurement of 8.38. The gold went to Greek Olympic champion Miltiades Tintoglou with a time of 8.65. Bronze went to Swiss Simon Ehmer (8.31).

Simonelli reached the final of the 110 hurdles with the best time

Lorenzo Simonelli won the 110 hurdles final at the European Athletics Championships, currently being held at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Blue achieved a best time of 13″20 which is a new Italian record.

Tekosyan in the 800m final

Catalin Teoceanu reaches the 800m final at the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. The blue player wins the first semi-final with a time of 1’46’31. Simone Barontini was eliminated and Francesco Pernici was disqualified for pushing an opponent.

Francesco Fortunato bronze medal in the 20 km race walk

