“It’s too early to tell” – Libero Quotidiano

74 people have tested positive for Covid in Martha’s Vineyard, Where was the 60th birthday party of the former President of the United States held Barack Obama. One could even talk about a real outbreak that broke out during the party, although officials would prefer to be extra cautious and back off, saying that It is still “too early” to know if the hundreds of guests who gathered for the “no mask” event contributed to the increase in the number of cases.

He said, “At this moment, we are not aware of any issue related to Obama’s party daily Mail Tisbury Health Officer and spokesperson for Mora Valley Health Board – . It’s too early and the only way to find out is by fully tracing contacts.” However, it must be said that Hundreds of people attended the party at Dime’s estate in Edgartown, coming from all over the country. Moreover, at the local level, they will all be convinced that the block is related to the big event.

Despite Obama’s warning, “300 to 400 people attended his party: da Jay Z e Beyoncé a Chrissy Teigen e John Legend“, revealed Al daily Mail An employee at the event. Many of the guests had flown on a private jet and then stayed in Edgartown, where the outbreak occurred. Many celebrities among them Bradley Cooper, slept at the Harbor View Hotel, where six employees later tested positive. The former president, however, insisted on having very high level of interest, With attendees who had to scan to get to the event.



