Vodafone, the recharge fare increase? the situation

An increase in the cost of the tariff for a rechargeable and popular note? A situation that affected many Vodafone users and customers

When it comes to telephony Based on managers, The attention of users is always very high, among the capabilities Advantages, the new promotions but also Increase NS costs To support: Regarding Vodafone, Recent news that caused discussion of one’s fears historical rechargeable, But here are all the details about it.

Eyes on what operators offer and propose in the field of telephony, between Dance, messages and calls They are always open and in this sense some novelties can catch users’ attention.

As I mentioned in particular before technoandroid.it, It seems that just Vodafone Follows a series of redesigning costs Specifically, a change in the list would have affected, i.e. what to do with i Special 50 GB rechargeable costs.

It is located around a Upgrade functional Very well-known and widespread, so it is very popular, but the news reported in particular concerns subscribers who have been active in the previous months.

Vodafone, special 50 GB cost increase? the details

She is one of the most famous, important and consistent managers, and she is Vodafone, With the interest of users who are particularly focused on 50 GB special, the rechargeable note, like other initiatives related to the portability of numbers from another provider, is affected by a Increase From costs, we read technoandroid.it.

In fact, we read that customers with these rechargeables incur additional costs, ie 2 euros more. Specifically, those who paid 7.99 euros will now pay 9.99; Those who paid 6.99 euros instead pay 8.99 at this point.

Moreover, it seems that the net Rising prices , There are no increases regarding consumption thresholds. Therefore, for users, the standard package it contains shall prevail Unlimited calls, unlimited texts and 50 GB Dedicated to the Internet and surfing the web via the Internet.

Read also >>> Smartphone, watch out for these old models: they could be worth a fortune

This novelty includes me old subscribers, while for new users and all those who opted for other rechargeable batteries from the same operator, Vodafone would have ensured the withheld cost for at least the first six months after activation.

Getting information from experts and contacting the same operator through the possibilities that this offers, can be an excellent way to deepen this and other issue and learn more.