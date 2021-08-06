August 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Immigrants, a record number of landings in Great Britain. And now Johnson is attacking Macron

Immigrants, a record number of landings in Great Britain. And now Johnson is attacking Macron

Samson Paul August 6, 2021 2 min read

The phenomenon of illegal immigration began to anger the world again Great Britain. Nearly 500 migrants arrived on English shores last Wednesday, and the quota of 10,000 migrants has been exceeded since the start of the year, a figure reached in 2020 in December.

The London government no longer hides its anger towards France. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Attack the French President Emmanuel Macron They are accused of doing too little to prevent migrants from leaving French beaches at night to cross the canal. The crossing often took place on small boats, sometimes in perilous conditions, and it is a miracle that the number of people who drowned in the English Channel was small.

Migrants, steady landing in Lampedusa: 102 more arrived today. Hot spot collapsed, 160 people moved to Crotone

To rectify the situation, the London Parliament is considering a law that increases penalties for human traffickers and gives more powers to the Home Office for repatriation. Some MPs speak openly of the “Australia model” of illegal immigration given that Australia has been deploying its navy for three years to intercept boats laden with migrants, sending them to an island where they are sent back to their countries of origin.

Last month, the British Home Office announced a new agreement with France to double the number of police patrols on French beaches.

The deal sparked much opposition in some British circles, with the UK agreeing to give France an additional £54m to pay the salaries of anti-landing officers.

READ  What is happening to the climate and what are the consequences in Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

COVID: Greece, curfew and music ban in Zakynthos and Chania – Last Hour

August 5, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

They tied it up with scotch, shocking video – Libero Quotidiano

August 5, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Covid, AstraZeneca vaccine scientist becomes Barbie. Video

August 5, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

AirBubble, the higher you jump the more air purifying

August 6, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Horoscope today, August 6, 2021: Positive influences on Taurus, stars sign by sign

August 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Collision captured 3 galaxies that met each other

August 6, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Balsamo-Paternoster will play for a medal in Madison – OA Sport

August 6, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt