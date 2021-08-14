August 14, 2021

Tunisia: President Saeed receives US-World delegation

August 14, 2021

(ANSA) – Tunis, August 14 – Tunisian President Gosse Saeed receives US National Representatives at Carthage Palace, led by Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer and Director of the North Africa Office Josh Harris. Letter from US President Joe Biden. It was announced in a statement by the Tunisian president that the meeting was an opportunity for Syed “exceptional measures – decided last July 25 – to meet the expectations of the people due to the political, economic and social crisis and local corruption that come within the framework of the application of the constitution.”

The Tunisian president also warned against “distorting the reality and attempts by some to spread false rumors and messages about the situation in Tunisia”, underlining that “there is no reason to worry about defending the values ​​of freedom.” Tunisia shares with the American community.

Saeed underlined that “Tunisia will be a moderate country, accepting the will of the people and its problems and not accepting injustice and infringement of rights, and being open and sticking to its strategic partnership with its historical friends.” For his part, Finer declared that “the President of the United States follows the evolution of the situation in Tunisia and shows all due respect to the Tunisian people and the President, and is attentive to the decisions that Saeed makes.”

“The United States is sticking to its strategic alliance with Tunisia and supporting its democratic path. It is impatient to see the next steps taken by the Tunisian president at the political and governmental level,” the statement said.

On July 25, the Tunisian president made a decisive decision. The constitution removes 80 prime ministers and paralyzes parliament for 30 days, canceling the immunity of deputies. (On the handle).

