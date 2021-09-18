It’s amazing how anxiety can be reduced with this great science-based strategy

A recent scientific study conducted on a large sample of people showed how a simple daily routine can halve the incidence of anxiety. A finding of particular interest as the incidence of psychosomatic distress associated with anxiety-producing conditions is increasing sharply in the population. It’s amazing how you can reduce anxiety with this excellent strategy according to science and how easy it is to improve your quality of life.

Because it cannot be believed that the mind operates separately from the body

To keep your mind and brain healthy, it is important to do some exercise daily Simple and effective exercises. Hectic life, tight strides, and honor deadlines often describe just some of the most common situations in which anxiety and hyperactivity of the body suffer. Moreover, the recent pandemic has done nothing but exacerbate this condition in many cases, causing an exponential increase in similar disorders. For this reason, anxiety, panic attacks, sleep disturbances and the like are a real emergency among the population. Although anxiety is a normal response to certain environmental stimuli, sometimes it can become pathological and interfere with daily life to such an extent that it limits a person. In these cases, it is helpful to find solutions that always take the advice of your doctor or reference mental health professional into account.

To take care of the mind and brain, it is important to consider many aspects of life. We showed it in the article.Few people know that to maintain the health of the brain it is important to treat this organ“. newly longitudinal scientific study Show how effective inclusion of physical activity is in reducing anxiety. Researchers analyzed data from 400,000 people on the effects of sports, such as cross-country skiing, on psychophysical well-being. According to the results, those who adopt a physically active lifestyle are less likely to develop anxiety disorders.

The data reveal that the margin of risk was reduced by up to about 60% compared to the control group. Therefore, those who associate a more active lifestyle that also includes movement and exercise have a lower risk of anxiety disorders or the like. A very important fact that definitely deserves further investigation because the association affects both male and female populations.

Those who are approaching sports and physical activity for the first time can also simply start walking. Even a limited time is enough to start seeing the first changes.