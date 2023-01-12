January 12, 2023

Proceed from the magistrate to CR7 to view documents

Mirabelle Hunt January 12, 2023

The document will guarantee the Portuguese 19.9 million euros, which Juventus have not yet paid for the salary maneuver.

lawyers Cristiano Ronaldo To have received the go-ahead from the judge for the preliminary hearings to show Proceedings of the Prisma investigation Calculations were conducted by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Turin Juventus. This was reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. In the heart of the portuguese entourage ace la ronaldo card, Which would guarantee the player €19.9m which was officially provided by the Bianconeri in the “salary maneuver” but according to the evidence found by the prosecutors, the striker could demand it through a special document drawn up with the management.


Last November 4, through his lawyer, Cristiano Ronaldo He had made a request to the Turin judges investigating Juventus’ accounts for a copy of the investigative proceedings, “in which they have an interest”. The request was denied because it was deemed too general and contradictory and because CR7 should have been aware of what was happening in the club. This time, after filing a new, more detailed application drawn up with a double power of attorney in English and Italian by his lawyer, the go-ahead would have arrived. The formalization by the examining magistrate of the date for the preliminary hearing is imminent, which will not be before March.

