Italy – England, possible formations: Mancini and doubt about form. There is a scamca of 1′

Tonight will take place starting at 20.45 between Italy and England, a challenge valid for the fifth day of the Nations League group stage. 180 minutes from the end of the group, Mancini’s team is third with five points, three points more than the English, who have achieved only two draws so far. The group is still very open, in one way or another: Hungary leads with seven points, and Germany follows with six. The winner of Group 3 will reach the fourth round next June, and the last of them will be relegated to the second division.

Click here to read Mancini’s press conference

Latest in Italy – Roberto Mancini presents himself to these two challenges in the League of Nations without the offensive outsiders who marked his four-year period: from Chiesa to Berardi, from Pellegrini to Insigne via Politano. They are all unavailable, which is why, since the first day of retirement at Coverciano, the coach has also tried 3-5-2.

The coach’s idea, however, is not to give up the look that has characterized his session. He will try to move forward with 4-3-3, perhaps focusing on what Gabbiadini called for for the first time after Italy and Sweden in nearly five years with Raspadori and Scamaka (Unmoved, surprisingly, not summoned). Absence of Tonali: The biggest candidate to replace him is his teammate Tommaso Bubiga.

Italy (4-3-3) – Donnarumma. Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson Pamieri; Barilla, Jorginho, Bubiga; Gabiadini, Scamaka, Raspaduri.

Latest in England – Coach Southgate has demanded immediate compensation from his team after a poor performance in June. England, who were in the last third group, do not want to be relegated to the second division. “This competition is very important,” the coach said last night at a press conference. But we also need to prepare for the World Cup and we need to do it in the best possible way, with the players in the best shape. At San Siro, a 4-2-3-1 space with Tomori in the center of defense and Kane in the center of attack. Roma striker Tammy Abraham will start from the bench.

England (4-2-3-1) – Ramsdale. James, Tomori; Maguire, Trippier; Bellingham, Rice; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Ken.