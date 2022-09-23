Vizzolo, 150 athletes in the historic GM 75, left without a gym after 42 years

Gymnastics in the field and signs in front of the Town Hall in protest

Trumpets, whistles, ballerinas and banners: On Thursday afternoon, about thirty athletes from the Melignano 75 Gymnasium demonstrated in front of the Vizzolo Predabese Town Hall: “The municipality has not given us the gym after 42 years and the administration has not even called us, the result is that 150 gymnasts In the middle of the street – urged President Carlo Galmuzzi -. We ask Mayor Luisa Salvatore to mediate a solution that can bring us back to our gym. The demonstration did not even lack dissenting councilors. “It becomes necessary to find a solution as soon as possible – summed up Serena Oka and Danielle Vinotti – we’re going to put the question to the city council.” Mayor Salvatore reiterated what she had argued several times in recent days. “With the tender for the management of the building won by New Volley Vizzolo, the only thing we can do is invite both parties To find a solution so that the gym is used by both sports clubs.”

