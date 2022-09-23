September 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Vizzolo, 150 athletes in the historic GM 75, left without a gym after 42 years

Vizzolo, 150 athletes in the historic GM 75, left without a gym after 42 years

Karen Hines September 23, 2022 1 min read

Vizzolo, 150 athletes in the historic GM 75 race, left without a gym after 42 years

Protest with gymnastics in the field


(Photo by Kanali)

  • Friday 23 September 2022

Trumpets, whistles, ballerinas and banners: On Thursday afternoon, about thirty athletes from the Melignano 75 Gymnasium demonstrated in front of the Vizzolo Predabese Town Hall: “The municipality has not given us the gym after 42 years and the administration has not even called us, the result is that 150 gymnasts In the middle of the street – urged President Carlo Galmuzzi -. We ask Mayor Luisa Salvatore to mediate a solution that can bring us back to our gym. The demonstration did not even lack dissenting councilors. “It becomes necessary to find a solution as soon as possible – summed up Serena Oka and Danielle Vinotti – we’re going to put the question to the city council.” Mayor Salvatore reiterated what she had argued several times in recent days. “With the tender for the management of the building won by New Volley Vizzolo, the only thing we can do is invite both parties To find a solution so that the gym is used by both sports clubs.”

Read the full article about a Lodi citizen on newsstands today, Friday, September 23

© Reproduction reserved

Other articles

Most Read Articles

See also  The Great Snow Reappears, The Great Snowfall on January 9th and 10th! Just a hypothesis or a fact? We tell you the truth »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Between Space and Time: The Art of Olafur Eliasson at Strozzi Palace

September 23, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Weekend with the risk of exceptional phenomena, here in which regions

September 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Alzheimer’s disease, telemedicine as an opportunity for treatment

September 22, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Use immediately before Charlotte

September 23, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Due to the tax authorities, pay attention: in these cases you do not have to pay

September 23, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: Polaris is coming.

September 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Vizzolo, 150 athletes in the historic GM 75, left without a gym after 42 years

September 23, 2022 Karen Hines