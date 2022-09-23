September 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Fans are rebuilding the game's map, based on leaks - Nerd4.life

Fans are rebuilding the game’s map, based on leaks – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 23, 2022 1 min read

Members GTA 6 Inundated with leaks at Rockstar Games recently, it hasn’t stayed idle. While for many it was just a series of uninteresting development videos, to others it proved to be a goldmine of information, from which they began to rebuild a map from GTA 6.

The contents of the leak indicated game coordinates And with these, fans were able to create a rudimentary and mostly incomplete map for GTA 6, as you can see above in the tweet of the Church of GTA. Some details, however, are the result of speculation, such as some methods and some limits. The GTA 6 map seems to be huge, anyway.

This is not the first time that players have started such a project. at the time of GTA 5In fact, GTA Forum fans made a map from promotional materials shared by Rockstar Games. This time, however, it is a leak. This also means that the end result can vary a lot, because what is circulating on the network is part of a temporary copy of the game.

If you are interested in exploring the contents of the GTA 6 leak, here are all the 90 development version videos shared by the leaker.

See also  NieR Replicant: New video remake improvements with gameplay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ninja Theory will use AI-based software for dubbing – Nerd4.life

September 23, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Splinter Cell Remake will be ‘rewritten and updated for modern gamers’ – Nerd4.life

September 22, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New viewer trailer showcases new generation jobs and games – Nerd4.life

September 22, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Use immediately before Charlotte

September 23, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Due to the tax authorities, pay attention: in these cases you do not have to pay

September 23, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: Polaris is coming.

September 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Vizzolo, 150 athletes in the historic GM 75, left without a gym after 42 years

September 23, 2022 Karen Hines