Italian Post, have you seen this great promotion? There is little time to activate it.

Poste Italiane, what a great promotion it offered to its users. But be careful, there is little time to activate it.

If you are looking for a great offer that cannot be missed at all Conveniently, you can rely on Poste Italiane. Moreover, it is not new Poste Italiane offers new promotions Increasingly attractive with the aim of retaining customers but at the same time attracting new ones. A result that can only be achieved Urge new customers to stop by To the Italian Post Office. An excellent alternative to banks when it comes to account creation and card availability.

In short, the offer that we will discuss in more detail below is really broad and is able to provide those operations that are now considered routine, such as bank transfer or withdrawal, at almost zero cost. Hence, getting an account at no cost is rare, as opening an account has its own administrative costs and expenses You need to monitor it constantly To avoid spending a Luck in no time.

Promodigital24, the new offer of Italian Post

And here Poste Italiane enters the scene with a show whose name has already made everyone crazy, and we are talking about it project digital 24, What does 24 correspond to? A small guide, which is a very useful detail, but let’s proceed in order. Promodigital24 is Promotion that the new account holder can access.

Simply choose from those to open an account Three options are present: Start, Start Small and Medium To be completed by July 31. Everyone who activates this promotion will have one 12 months of free rent, So you won’t have to cover the costs. But there is more because as of the thirteenth month, if the salary and pension are added and at least 700 euros are transferred to the account. Or if you maintain an average balance of more than €2,500 per month, you will have… You are entitled to an additional 12 months of free rent.

How to activate the promotion

In short, a very advantageous offer that you cannot refuse. To activate, you can go to the official website www.poste.it Alternatively, go to the relevant store – depending on whether you have an Android or iOS device – and alternatively download one of the two. Two applications: Poste Italiane or BancoPosta.