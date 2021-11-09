November 9, 2021

Italian beta codes shipped, we can confirm – Nerd4.life

November 9, 2021

This weekend, players around the world will be able to get the beta version of elden ring, the new role-playing game from FromSoftware, in the PlayStation and Xbox format. players Italians I’m waiting for the arrival symbols And now we can confirm that Bandai Namco sent them. Check your emails to see if you have been selected.

The person writing has actually received his, specifically PS5 version. Invitations may not be sent all at once and Bandai Namco may send them at different times for each platform, so if you don’t see your invitation now don’t despair. Anyway, we now have confirmation that invites for the Elden Ring beta have been at least partially sent to Italy.

The Elden Ring beta will happen, as the email also reminds us, below days and times Italians:

  • November 12 | 12:00 – 15:00
  • November 13 | 04:00 – 07:00
  • November 13 | 20:00 – 23:00
  • November 14 | 12:00 – 15:00
  • November 15 | 04:00 – 07:00

One of the enemies of the Elden Ring

Some times it’s not quite right for us Italian players, but there are at least three teams who don’t ask to set the alarm so early. elden ring It will be available, remember, starting February 25, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

If you want to prepare for the beta, here is the official Elden Ring basics guide shared by FromSoftware.

