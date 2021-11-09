Canary eruption: lava falls on the beach – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MADRID, November 09 – Lava from the erupting volcano on the island of La Palma (Canary Islands) is falling on the beach of Los Guerres, located near the volcanic delta that was already created at the end of September by a previous flow. .



The Volcanic Institute of the Canary Islands announced this on social media. From the photos released by this institute, you can see how a thick column of brown smoke rises.



Meanwhile, the National Geographic Institute stated that the cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano is 1,131 metres.



Meanwhile, part of La Palma residents are waiting for an improvement in air quality, after ash and gases emitted from the volcano led authorities to raise the alert level in five municipalities and call on residents of the area to take the utmost care and caution. Iberian media reported that the Spanish government handed over the first 46 wooden houses that were purchased to help people who lost their homes due to the eruption. (Dealing).

