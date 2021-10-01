ITA chooses Airbus to renew its fleet

ITA (Italian Air Transport), “New Alitalia”, Choose Airbus As a strategic partner to renew its aircraft fleet. The new company signed a memorandum of understanding with the European manufacturer for the purchase of 28 aircraft. Specifically, these are 10 Airbus A330neo long-range aircraft, 7 units of the Airbus A220 family of regional aircraft and 11 aircraft of the A320neo family. The A320neos 11 will not arrive until the airline’s new business plan is fully completed. The size of the investment was not disclosed, but according to Bloomberg, it should be worth about 1.5 billion euros.

So it was a European manufacturer America’s favorite Boeing. But there’s more than that, as an agreement with Air Lease Corporation has also been signed. In doing so, ITA will be able to lease another 31 Airbus aircraft, including long, medium and short range aircraft. As determined by the airline, it will have 56 Airbus leased aircraft during its plan: 13 long-haul (including the Airbus A350-900) and 43 short- and medium-haul. The new company said that the applicable economic conditions would be more favorable than those designated for Alitalia.

The company will also halve the number of leasing companies from the twelve companies that Alitalia uses in exceptional management to manage its fleet with six partners of proven financial strength who will support the company in its fleet growth path from an initial 52 aircraft to 105 aircraft in 2025.

first births of new planes They will leave From the first quarter of 2022. By the end of 2025, 70% of the ITA fleet will consist of new generation aircraft. Thus, “New Alitalia” will be able to count on a fleet of the most efficient aircraft equipped with the latest technologies and systems that will also make it possible to improve the comfort of passengers’ travel.

The ITA states that choosing a single supplier will allow “Overcoming the limits of flexibility in crew management and achieving greater efficiency in the supply of aircraft parts and maintenance activitiesThe agreement with Airbus states that ITA will also become a strategic partner for new technologies and for the future generation of sustainable aircraft. The activities of the Information Technology Authority will officially start from 15 october. Alfredo Altavilla, CEO of the Information Technology Authority, commented: