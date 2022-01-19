50% work from home

Capitoline employees are returning to smart work, at least in part. A circular was issued authorizing remote work to municipal offices in an amount equal to 50% of the working days of each employee whose “individual performance corresponds to agile work”, alternating two and three weeks respectively of physical attendance. This is until March 31, 2022, the end of the state of emergency. A scale that comes at the height of the wave Omicron variant infection which, from Ama to AtacPassing by the offices, it risks hitting public services.

Capitoline employees return to smart work

The increase was the smart work of Capitoline employees Also loudly requested by trade unions Who demanded a review of percentages on agile work, as well as to save services from sudden stops and blocks, due to positive virus cases and consequent quarantine.

The circular signed by the Director General and Director of the Organization and Human Resources Department of Rome Capitale, in line with the Ministerial Circular, also specifies this aspect: in fact, the possibility of providing an agile service to those in quarantine/credit isolation who have been confirmed to have been in contact with a positive person or for asymptomatic infection without disease INPS certified. The spread of face-to-face work, laid down in government guidelines, The person who named the municipal office, will be recovered in the first half of this year, except for delays caused by the ongoing epidemic trend.

Stability of Services: Reports and Reports for Executives

Capitoline’s staff smart work 50%, but explicitly called for ensuring the “consistency of services provided to users”. A general principle that every public administration must abide by. Thus, to ensure the functions of the chain of command, for those responsible for organizational positions and employees with managerial qualifications, the days of teleworking cannot exceed 20% of the service (1 day per week), excluding them from work. who work in sectors of activity incompatible with agile work, except in conditions of approved fragility. Bi-monthly reports and monthly reports are also provided to monitor the effectiveness of the services provided in accordance with the services provided.

Former Personnel Commissioner: ‘Smart work becomes a stable model’

“It was time. Better late than never. Gualtieri’s junta released the circular that reintroduced smart work as a tool for operational resilience in a particularly time of the virus. It is a battle we are fighting with conviction these days. In line with what was done in the previous council. .when opposition is constructive it pays off. Now we hope for its correct application” — comment of former Rome Capitale personnel advisor Antonio de Santis, today a city council member for the Virginia Raggi Civic List.

He set his decision as the ultimate post-emergency goal, to promote smart work in perpetuity and on a permanent basis for at least 30% of Capitoline employees. The condition that lies today in the drawers of Palazzo Senatorio Despite the election campaign, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri presented his project “15 Minutes City”, in which he spoke of smart work as an “important way to improve the quality of life for people” who imagine the compromise of 20-30% agile work .

Almost 12 million euros have been invested by Giunta Raggi in an entire pandemic in equipment to work from home: “In that period, Smartworking – confirms De Santis – worked very well.” Hence the demand for Capitoline management that knows how to look to the future with “new hires and useful technological equipment for new business models.” to achieve that The digital revolution that still seems to falter in Rome.