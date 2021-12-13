It is the most popular console – Nerd4.life

Xbox Xbox X and the The most popular for him Twitter, even before PS5 And the Nintendo Switch, according to a study conducted on the popular social network. In short, there is a lot of love for the Microsoft platform in the form of tweets.

According to research, the PS5 is more desirable than the Xbox Series X by consumers, but in terms of reputation and affection on Twitter the opposite is happening, and users’ “feel” about black-knit is very positive.

Specifically, the Xbox Series X received more this year Positive Feedback From PlayStation 5And Nintendo Switch And many previous generation consoles. The PS4, for example, has received the most criticism online.

As for the Most popular games On Twitter, FIFA 22 (check here) was the title with the best online ratings, followed by Final Fantasy XIV and Forza Horizon 5.

Halo Infinite has been viewed with suspicion for some time, but the launch only took place last month, and so we’ll see the effects of the excellent reception it received in the coming weeks.

In addition to these aspects, the study also reveals what Keyboards that create more pollution: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 5 took the top three places, Xbox One finished eighth while Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S took fifth.