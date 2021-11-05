Israel boycotted Sally Rooney and removed her novels from libraries – Ultima Ora

(ANSAmed) – TEL AVIV, November 5 – Israel’s two major national bookstore chains, Shtimatsky and Tsumet Sfarim, have decided to remove all books of Irish writer Sally Rooney after she accused Israel of implementing an “apartheid regime” towards the Palestinians. She supports a boycott of the Jewish state.



Among other things, he banned the Hebrew translation of his latest book “A Beautiful World, Where Are You” to the Israeli publishing house Modan with which he had published two other books in the past: “Talking About It Among Friends” and “Ordinary People”. “.



Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Steimatzki and Tsomet Sfarim decided to immediately remove all of Rooney’s books from their websites. Later they will also remove the books from the shelves.



In recent weeks, thousands of Israelis have signed up to demand a boycott of Ronnie.



Commenting on the initiative, Modan Publishing House confirmed the “condemnation of the cultural boycott.” (ANSAMED).

