November 5, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Israel boycotted Sally Rooney and removed her novels from libraries – Ultima Ora

Samson Paul November 5, 2021 1 min read

(ANSAmed) – TEL AVIV, November 5 – Israel’s two major national bookstore chains, Shtimatsky and Tsumet Sfarim, have decided to remove all books of Irish writer Sally Rooney after she accused Israel of implementing an “apartheid regime” towards the Palestinians. She supports a boycott of the Jewish state.

Among other things, he banned the Hebrew translation of his latest book “A Beautiful World, Where Are You” to the Israeli publishing house Modan with which he had published two other books in the past: “Talking About It Among Friends” and “Ordinary People”. “.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Steimatzki and Tsomet Sfarim decided to immediately remove all of Rooney’s books from their websites. Later they will also remove the books from the shelves.

In recent weeks, thousands of Israelis have signed up to demand a boycott of Ronnie.

Commenting on the initiative, Modan Publishing House confirmed the “condemnation of the cultural boycott.” (ANSAMED).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

1 min read

Artigiano’s return to the exhibition: Program 2021

November 5, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

“There was resistance.” Cardinal Pell frequents the Vatican scandals

November 4, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

US elections, the first Asian mayor in Boston and the second African-American in New York. But the Democrats lost Virginia

November 4, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Israel boycotted Sally Rooney and removed her novels from libraries – Ultima Ora

November 5, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Recovery Donut – ilGiornale.it

November 5, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Here comes the €1200 shopping bonus for everyone: How to apply by November

November 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Discover black holes that can erase the past and the future, a troublesome thread

November 5, 2021 Karen Hines