Island of the Famous, Vera Gemma talks about Jeda: “Our deeply contested relationship”

Former sunken guest on talk show Sylvia Tofanin.

Vera GemmaNew fromCelebrity Island 15, she was visitor Today in the living room Sylvia Tofanin On the new appointment with very right. The real 50-year-old from Rome spoke about Canale 5’s adventure game and her own adventure game Good boyfriend, 22-year-old Dirt Music Director is with him Gemma On a disputed relationship for nine months. The difference in age is, of course, disputed and the former outcast spoke of it Tofanin: “Our relationship was very mixed … everyone was shocked by this age difference, but in the end when there is love, these things don’t have to be counted …”

Vera However, she wanted to make it clear that she was not interested in the younger boys, it simply happened: For example, the father of my son is my age … This is not a rule, The former said the ship sank.

As for his recent adventure in Honduras, Vera Gemma He stated:It was very difficult. A unique and beautiful experience … unparalleled in anything we have lived in life because I believe no one has ever experienced anything like this … ”

Find out the latest news onThe famous island