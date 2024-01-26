Is your computer making strange noises? When to worry and what can you count on?

Has your computer started making strange noises? This is when you should worry and what it can depend on.

For each of us in his home Computer. The latter can be of two types: PortableEasy, small and above all capable Transported Wherever you want, or Pinned, which instead remains fixed in the room and can only be used in that specific place. Each has strengths and weaknesses, but both are ideal for maintaining.

Ma Have you ever realized that they often make strange sounds? Some of them are really annoying! Let's see together when there is a need to worry and what they can rely on and see how to solve it.

Computer noise: This is where you should worry

I Computer noiseOften times, it can be natural, contrary to what you might think. There are voices”necessary' so that the computer can function properly and the noise that really worries the user. On the other hand, in general and for any household appliance or technical object, the following applies: Minimum noise Announce the end from everything.

So, what are these sounds? How should we deal with it, and above all, when should we worry about it? The sounds involved, which are usually heard, are:

Activate fan noise: The latter is considered by many to beWhite noiseSo much so that he is “silent” most of the time. When we feel it, more strongly and “uncomfortably”, there is no need to worry in any way, because It's completely normal. It helps us understand that there is actually no problem with the computer, that everything is working normally and that it cools down after using it for a whole day.

Squeaks and crackles: When we talk about this type of noise, we realize that it is not easy to identify. The latter is One of the most dangerous It is present in the computer and it is this noise that tends to completely destroy our devices, because it hits the hard disk, memory, which is an essential component of the computer. The first thing to do is to immediately implement to supportTo recover all data before losing it, then seek help to find a solution.

Other miscellaneous sounds: Other 'important' sounds can be, for example, Origin of high-pitched sounds Which tends to warn us that there is a problem with the power supply. In this case, if it is fixed, you need to turn it off and wait Let it cool Then restart it and discover the problem. If it is portable, go to support and try to resolve the issue in question.