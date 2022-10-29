cosplay witch supersailorvirgo full beach – Nerd4.life

Let’s see this disguise From Bayonetta Perfectly crafted by supersailorvirgo, with no display costume Complete with the favorite witch of players around the world. As you can see, we decided to take a trip to the beach, where she charmed everyone a little by brandishing her charms and guns.

Of course, the dress is not the institutionalization of the character, but a reworking of the same, which was adapted to the new context. However, the perception is truly impeccable, with the sheer prevalence of black and the presence of accessories and finishes that call for the undisputed original.

The creation of the weapons is also great, while the hairstyle is excellent, with a red ribbon moved by the wind. moves cosplayer, which accurately mimics the gait of the original witch. In short, we are faced with an excellent disguise that does justice to the character of the PlatinumGames series.

For the rest, we remind you that only these days Bayonetta 3 has been launched on the Nintendo Switch, a game that has convinced a bit of everything, including we at multiplayer.it, as you can read in our review.