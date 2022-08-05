US to Taiwan, China: ‘Let’s protect our interests’ – World

US has asked China to stop military action to defuse tensions. This was confirmed by White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby, who assured that the United States will defend its interests and obligations on security grounds.

“The EU calls on all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint. Act transparently and keep channels of communication open to avoid miscalculations that could lead to tragic consequences”. This was the appeal launched by EU High Representative Joseph Borrell at the ASEAN Regional Forum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. “The EU has a clear interest in maintaining peace and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. We are deeply concerned about China’s actions in launching ballistic missiles over Taiwan, many of which have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone,” Borrell said.

The United States has condemned China’s sanctions against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, deeming them simply unfair. White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby said.

Not all military channels between the US and China are closed. White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby commented on the countermeasures announced by Beijing after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

49 Chinese fighters flew across the eastern side of the equator of the Taiwan Strait today: the final stock-in-trade issued by the Taipei Defense Ministry overnight for the second day of military exercises by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) around the island. . Among the jets identified were six J-11s, ten J-16s and twenty-four SU-30s. (handle).



Responding to reviews From the United States and Western countries, Beijing observed that the essence of the Taiwan issue is “not a democratic issue, but an important question of China’s policy of sovereignty and territorial integrity.” He noted that the current situation was “entirely caused by Pelosi and American politicians.” Support came from the Kremlin, according to which so-called “provocations” like Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan “do not happen without consequences.” According to Moscow, “China is taking legal action to protect its sovereignty”. Announcing a series of countermeasures, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of various China-US communication and cooperation mechanisms. Including dialogue between military leaders, climate talks, talks on maritime security mechanisms. Also, among the eight points listed are anti-narcotics cooperation, transnational crime and illegal immigration.

But “Exciting Stimulation” China’s reaction to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to the House Speaker, who said Beijing sought to intimidate not only Taipei but also its neighbors, was limited to changing the status quo. Blinken called them to condemn China’s military exercises around Taiwan “A significant increase”. According to Blinken, there is “no justification” for the maneuvers Beijing decided in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The White House has summoned the Chinese ambassador It has condemned Beijing’s escalating actions against Taiwan and reiterated that the US does not want a crisis in the region.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines cancels flights to and from Taiwan Due to “increasing airspace control” due to China’s dangerous military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. “The safety of our staff and passengers is our priority,” an airline spokesperson told CNA Asia in an interview.

The US will not allow China to isolate Taiwan, the American speaker noted in Tokyo for the last leg of his tour in Asia. “They can try to prevent Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they isolate it by preventing us from traveling there. We have high-level visits, senators in the spring, a series of visits. And we will not allow them to isolate TaiwanPelosi, visiting Taipei, angered Beijing as it began military maneuvers around the island. Pelosi and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Nancy Pelosi did not comment directly on the exercises, but reiterated that her visits to Asian countries, including Taiwan, were “not about changing the status quo” in the region. Pelosi said after meeting with Kishida that China’s missile launches are “a serious issue that impacts our national security and the safety of our citizens.” Calling an “immediate end” to the maneuvers, Tokyo says five missiles landed in its exclusive economic zone.

For its part, Taiwan President Tsai He ruled that China’s missile launches near busy international air and sea lanes around the island were “irresponsible,” urging Beijing to act with greater self-restraint: Taiwan will not stoke tensions but defend sovereignty. Tsai urged the international community to support Taiwan’s democracy and oppose “China’s unilateral and irrational military action,” adding that Taipei seeks to work with regional countries and democratic partners around the world to establish peace in the Indo-Pacific region. The president thanked the G7 for calling on Beijing to refrain from “aggressive military actions” in the Taiwan Strait, warning people of the dangers of information warfare launched by China through cyber attacks and the spread of disinformation. A commitment to ensure stability.