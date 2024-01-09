ASUS ROG Phone 8 official: not just gaming, but the highest specifications

ASUS ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro are official. As expected, the brand Breaking the boundaries of gaming for the first time It offers a range of advanced smartphones with broad functions, capable of excelling even in the fields of… productivity And based on Photography. But there is no concession: The gaming DNA remains intactIn fact, it has been further enhanced to deliver an increasingly complete user experience. But now the ROG Phone 8 winks at those who are (also) looking for something else from a smartphone, and looking at the design sheet and technical data we immediately realize this.

Equipped with a display screen 6.78 inches AMOLED (Samsung E6) with a refresh rate of up to 165 HzThe device is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform and offers several advanced AI features, including X-Sense 2.0, AI Grabber, Semantic Search, and Noise Cancellation. ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro It is IP68 water and dust resistant It is customizable with Aura RGB Lighting logo and Anime Vision Mini-LED lights. Under the body we find Up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage (Pro only), as well as A 5,500 mAh With Quick Charge 5.0A 65 watts.

Players will be able to rely on them Cooling system Designed by ASUS inside the ROG Phone 8 and Pro Edition includes a rapid cooling connector to transfer heat from the SoC to the back cover. Photography enthusiasts will instead have a front camera available 32MP Built in a Hole on the screen (Hence it is no longer located in the upper bezel now with decidedly smaller dimensions compared to the ASUS ROG Phone 7) and three rear cameras 50 megapixel Sony IMX890 with 6-axis hybrid stabilizer 3.0, 13 megapixel Ultra wide angle with freeform lens and 32MP Telephoto with 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilization. See also A timed free demo for everyone, and then - Nerd4.life

ASUS ROG PHONE 8 SERIES: TECHNICAL SHEET

an offer: LTPO AMOLED Samsung E6 6.78″ FHD+, 2500nit peak, 1-120Hz refresh rate (customizable up to 165Hz), 720Hz sampling rate, Delta E<1, 94% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Victus Glass 2, Protection Eye mode

Mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 3rd generation

Increase performance: X mode

X mode memory: ROG Phone 8: 16/256 GB ROG Phone 8 Pro: 16/512 GB ROG Phone 8 Pro version: 24GB/1TB LPDDR5X RAM, internal UFS 4.0

Cooling system: Jim Cole 8

Jim Cole 8 Resistance: IP68

IP68 My voice: AI Noise Cancellation, Dirac Virtuo Spatial Audio (for headphones), 3.5mm jack, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Wireless Audio, OZO Audio for wind noise cancellation

AI Noise Cancellation, Dirac Virtuo Spatial Audio (for headphones), 3.5mm jack, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Wireless Audio, OZO Audio for wind noise cancellation Customization: ROG Phone 8: Aura RGB renewed ROG Phone 8 Pro: 341 254 x 128 monochrome AniMe Vision programmable mini LEDs (20+ preset animations + others customizable)

Connection: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS

5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS Fingerprint scanner: Integrated into the screen

Integrated into the screen Cameras: Front: 32 MP RGBW, 90 degree field of view, 1.4um pixel after me: 50 MP IMX890, 1/1.56″, f/1.9, 3.0 to 6-assist Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer, 2x lossless zoom, 24mm equivalent, OIS 13 MP ultra wide angle, anti-distortion freeform lens, 120° field of view, f/2.2 32 MP tele (8 MP pixel binning), f/2.4, 1.4um pixel binning, 3x optical zoom, 5x lossless zoom, 10x HyperClarity, integrated OIS Record video with Super HyperSteady

last: ricerca semantica, Microsoft Phone Link, AirTrigger, Wallpaper Mode, AI Grabber, X Sense 2.0, AI Wallpaper

ricerca semantica, Microsoft Phone Link, AirTrigger, Wallpaper Mode, AI Grabber, X Sense 2.0, AI Wallpaper Drums: 5500 mAh, HyperCharge 65W wired charging, 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, 15W wireless charging with support for Qi1.3 standard

5500 mAh, HyperCharge 65W wired charging, 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, 15W wireless charging with support for Qi1.3 standard Edges: Lateral: 1.67mm (-14% compared to ROG Phone 7) Top: 1.65mm (-71% compared to ROG Phone 7)

Dimensions and weight: 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9mm per 225g

163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9mm per 225g Colors: ROG Phone 8: Rebel Grey, Phantom Black ROG Phone 8 Pro: Phantom Black

Supplements: Air-activated intercooler

the prices

Rogue 8 phone:

Rogue 8 Pro phone:

ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition (With AeroActive Cooler :

(With AeroActive Cooler AeroActive Cooler

The ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro are also available for pre-order on Amazon, with availability starting January 31.

With the Amazon Pro 16GB version Donates ASUS AeroActive Cooler X:

