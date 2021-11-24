Intelligence flies to Mars again, the Wright Feldon brothers closer than ever

As was expected a few days ago, on the occasion of the first sharing of photos taken during the fifteenth flight, Mars Helicopter I managed to complete another short trip Mars Thanks to which are getting closer and closer to the starting position, the Wright Fields brothers.

At the moment, the details that NASA shares are very few, but we know for sure that the Mars helicopter was capable of it. Move about 116 meters with a flight time of about 109 seconds. The image you see in the head was taken by the bottom navigation camera, which can only take black and white photos and has the main task of helping the helicopter to recognize the characteristics of the terrain.