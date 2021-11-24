November 25, 2021

Intelligence flies to Mars again, the Wright Feldon brothers closer than ever

Karen Hines November 24, 2021 1 min read

As was expected a few days ago, on the occasion of the first sharing of photos taken during the fifteenth flight, Mars Helicopter I managed to complete another short trip Mars Thanks to which are getting closer and closer to the starting position, the Wright Fields brothers.

At the moment, the details that NASA shares are very few, but we know for sure that the Mars helicopter was capable of it. Move about 116 meters with a flight time of about 109 seconds. The image you see in the head was taken by the bottom navigation camera, which can only take black and white photos and has the main task of helping the helicopter to recognize the characteristics of the terrain.

But even this path was fruitful, and the responsible team announced it High-resolution photos were also taken, which will arrive as usual in the next few days with subsequent downlinks.

Other details that emerged from this flight are the proximity of the landing point to the rover’s trajectory on SOL 177. We also know that a new airport was already selected some time ago, When Ingenuity successfully transferred Flight 9. The characteristics of the terrain were particularly appropriate and NASA would take them into account for the future, and they did.

