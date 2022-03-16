Instagram scam Anna Sorokin expelled from US

Imposters Anna “Delphi” Sorokin, known for the Netflix series Anna’s creation, Trying to prevent deportation from the United States. Thus says his lawyer. U.S. media have previously reported that he is expected to leave the country soon. There has been a great deal of confusion over the last few days regarding the location of Sorok.

Sorokin (31) Sentenced in 2019 They were imprisoned for four to twelve years, and finally paroled after four years. He was later detained by the US Immigration Service ICE. U.S. media are currently reporting that Sorokin is expected to return to Germany soon.

In the summer of 2013, Sorokin arrived in New York. The 22-year-old changed his family name to Delvi and played the role of a wealthy German heir. In fact, his parents were Russian immigrants to Germany. His father was a truck driver and later a businessman.

Until his arrest in 2017, Sorokin deceived everyone around him and shared his fake life in the community on his Instagram account. He said he has $ 67 million in trust funds in his name. He stayed in high-end hotels, took a private jet without paying and stole $ 250,000 from New York banks. Netflix series Anna’s creation Based on his cheating career.





