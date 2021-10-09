Afghanistan, after the withdrawal of the first US-Taliban meeting today – the world

October 9, 2021

News Net Nebraska

(ANSA) – Washington, Oct 08 – For the first time since leaving Afghanistan, a US delegation is holding talks with Taliban representatives in Doha today and tomorrow. This was announced by the US State Department.

The United States has maintained contacts with Afghanistan’s new rulers since the capture of Kabul in August, but this is the first direct meeting. “We urge the Taliban to respect all the rights of Afghanistan, including women and girls, and to form a government that includes broad support,” a US State Department spokesman said. “As Afghanistan faces a severe economic downturn and humanitarian crisis, we will also urge the Taliban to provide free access to humanitarian agencies in troubled areas,” the source added. The US State Department has indicated that the Doha meeting recognizes the Taliban regime in Afghanistan in any way. “We continue to make it clear that all legitimacy must be obtained through the actions of the Taliban,” the spokesman said. (On the handle).

