In the last decade of May, after the double African heat wave, everything could change, updates ILMETEO.it

Weather: In the last decade of May, after the double African heat wave, everything may change, updates

The last ten days of May; Possible abrupt change. The storms are backItaly will be hit by a double wave of African heat in the next few days; However the Large and exceptional heat does not last throughout the month Or at least it may experience a sudden breakdown, especially in some areas.

Currently this is only a hypothesis, but one of the last ten days of May Cold drop May be downgraded downwards from northern Europe African resistance And, due to significant thermal anomalies, cause Rain for a particular companyAccompanied by a heat fall.

Make sure the days pass until at least Friday, May 20th In the name of atmospheric stability and heat (Except for heat storms), African anticyclone spreads well along the Mediterranean bed, thanks to the guaranteed continued protection.

But beware, something about Northern Europe is starting to move. We are talking about one Cold drop (Cutting Technically) can advance from the North Pole to the heart of the old continent, bringing dowry Fresh air And Rainfall Even more serious.

But what is it about? At high latitudes, the flow of currents (cold and unstable) is very different from that passing at low latitudes (very hot and constant). Heat exchangers Under certain conditions between northern and southern Europe they can form in or out of the cold A block of cold air at high altitudes It is separated from a vast Atlantic or Northern European depression. In short, one part of the atmosphere is much cooler than all the surrounding areas. This core, Powered by unstable currents, It tends to follow paths Not always predictable and often considers Reactionary direction (From east to west).

According to the latest updates, specific We can not rule out that the effects of 20/22 May This particular weather figure may begin to be felt in Italy as well. Considering the strong thermal and hydrometric discrepancies expected, the greatest risk, at least for the current data, North And a part of them TyrrhenianIncoming new currents can act as a catalyst for the emergence of these sectors High risk of severe thunderstorms, hail and local storms Unfortunately the latest news in recent years teaches us.

While this is unpredictable “Unstable top“Over the next few days the forecast of its direction may change and I Temporary Can affect different or larger areas.

Cold Fall from Northern Europe: Risk of severe thunderstorms, especially in the north