An unscrupulous move by Russia – Libero Quotidiano

the same group of hacker that one day he broke into several Italian corporate websites, such as those of the Senate, ACE and Aci, apparently targetingEurovision Song Contest 2022, in progress in Turin. The goal of cybercriminals is to preventUkraine To win the competition. The pro-Putin group calls itself Celent He indicated that he intends to block the online voting server, in order to put a speaker in the wheel Kaloosh Orchestra.

The folk rap group gained increasing popularity across Europe as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Moscow is banned from competing, while Kyiv is among the favorites for the final win. On their Telegram channel, the Killnet hacker published a post with the Eurovision logo: You will not be able to vote online. We’ll see if threats follow the facts, in the meantime the Kalush Orchestra has passed the semi-finals and is ready to play its chances until the end. Oleh Psiuk, one of the group’s founders, said winning at Eurovision would “raise morale” for Ukraine: “For our country, it is important to achieve success in all areas.”

There is a clip from their song – “I’ll Always Participate in Bad Ways” – which has become very relevant after nearly three months of devastation in Ukraine. However, Russian hackers are now threatening the Kalush orchestra, although the Eurovision organizers are confident that no incidents will occur: “Every year the competition’s voting system has a wide range of security measures – said the spokesperson – to protect public participation from external influences.”