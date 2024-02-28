In the hospital, he risks another operation

Zeman has been hospitalized again and may have to be hospitalized New process. The Bohemian coach returned from A Carotid artery surgery It happened last February 19, and was carried out by the medical team of Dr Stefano Guarasini In cooperation with Michele Di Mauro, a doctor specializing in cardiac surgery and cardiology at Pirangeli in Pescara. After the operation, Zeman resigned from coaching Pescara. In the past few hours, Boemo has had problems with stitches and… Rejection with implantation of one of four stents (bypass). Zeman was then hospitalized again at the Pirangeli Clinic.

Zeman case

The former coach of Foggia, Lazio and Roma has left Pescara To recover as much as possible from the operation, the recovery period of which ranges between four and six months. And he took his place Bokaro, with the team in the qualifying zone. The entire football world is close to Zeman who may undergo surgery again Dealing with overtaking problems.

Zeman's statements after his resignation

Zeman's words after announcing his resignation were sincere and full of emotion for Pescara: “I am sorry to leave at this timeBut personal fluctuations took hold of me and forced me to make this choice. I returned to Pescara with great enthusiasm, Driven by the football debt I wanted to pay off Toward a Square made me feel important feelings. We came close last year and I honestly wished this year would end differently. Leave children to capable people “And able to continue the sporting journey.”