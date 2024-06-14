Elden Ring will receive a major update with the arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree, with many improvements

Ring of fire It’s not just about getting expansion Erdtree’s shadow But also a Big update to the main gamewhich will be published simultaneously with or a few hours before the launch of the DLC, scheduled for June 20, 2024.

The update will also correspond to the day one patch for Shadow of the Erdtree, but it concerns elements that are still interesting for users of the base game, including a change in inventory management that could be very useful for everyone. The patch release will be preceded by a certain maintenance period, which should last from 5:00 to 8:00 AM on June 20.

For now, FromSoftware has only revealed a portion of the changes and improvements that will be applied to Elden Ring with the arrival of the patch, while other details will be reported later and then more fully with the official patch notes.