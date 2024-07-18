July 18, 2024

Temptation Island is closed, and Mediaset has decided to put an end to it once and for all: Toxic and unhealthy masculinity

Lorelei Reese July 18, 2024
Reality has become hot

We are about to say goodbye to Temptation Island, Mediaset has made an irreversible decision and is closing its doors.

I hottest reality show to Channel 5 About to close and viewers will have to say Goodbye to their favorite TV show Ahead of time. An irreversible decision he made. Mediaset To end the transmission too early Because of the behaviors at least A little inappropriate H Out of this world.

temptation island I started there Last June 27th But this time he won’t be able to do it until August because The last two episodes It will be broadcast on 24 coming H July 25In doing so, Mediaset decided to Stop the show long before that. This was expected and could be linked to the recent behaviour of a particular competitor.

Although we are in 2024While we try to develop common thought in a way that avoids judgments and prejudices related to people’s religion, nationality and sexual orientation, there are still People out of touch with reality who think they still live in 1800 And to be able to act as in the past.

One man in particular shocks the audience and other contestants on Temptation Island with the confessions he proudly makes regarding his girlfriend. male arrogance Which you should only read about in stories set at least 200 years ago, but instead, you still hear about it today.

Toxic masculinity

The competitor that has generated a lot of discussion in recent days is Tonya man of 42 years Who ended his journey on the island of temptation after showing his skills as a character alpha male medievalTony has partnered with… JennyHis girlfriend 26 years oldAnd during the reality show he did some things. Chilling confessions.

Believing he would find consensus from the other males on the island, Tony revealed to them that throughout his years with Jenny he had been like that. Decide what the girl can wear. The man could not bear the idea of ​​his girlfriend being looked at and appreciated by other men, so he made her wear only clothes. As he wanted.

Dangerous relationships

Tony also stated that he acted the way he did because he was Larger From it and she was forced to do so Teach her how to behave And wearing clothes in public. Romantic relationship Toxic H sick who forced a young woman to submit to the obligations of a man who They did not allow her to express her personality. Through clothes.

a emotional manipulation More than the relationship he saw Jenny has been submissive to Tony for several years.until the girl said enough. Such an attitude from a man living in the year 2024 is practically unacceptable And come watch these confessions doubt If there ever was oneEffective gender equality.

