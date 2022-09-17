In Izyum, bodies have cords around their necks. The United Nations will investigate a mass grave – the world

The United Nations has announced that it wants to send a team of experts to investigate the mass graves that have been found isiumA city in Ukraine has just been reoccupied from pro-Russian forces.

“We have seen reports of possible mass graves containing around 400 bodies in Izium. Our colleagues from the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine are planning to conduct an on-site monitoring visit to determine the circumstances of these people’s deaths,” a spokeswoman said. OHCHR Elizabeth Throssell.

Many of the bodies found at the site of the Izium mass cemetery had ropes around their necks and their hands tied.According to the Reuters website. A circumstance that suggests that they may not have been killed in bombing and air strikes.

High Representative for the foreign policy of the European Union, Josep BorrellHe said he was “deeply shocked by the mass graves discovered by the Ukrainian authorities with more than 440 bodies in Izyum, which the Russian army recently liberated. The Russian leadership and all concerned will be held accountableThe. The European Union supports every effort to this end.”

According to a local politician, “Much of Izyum, a city in the Kharkiv region that Ukrainian forces have recaptured in recent days, is in ruins, Up to 80% of the city’s infrastructure was destroyedAnd the Bodies are still found under the rubbleBBC reports. Ukraine’s presidential office chief Andrei Yermak tweeted a photo of a mass grave with hundreds of bodies found in Izyum (so far 440) stating that “Russia is a murderous country”. Ukrainian soldiers are reportedly buried in some graves Yermak announced more.. Find information for today.

Kyiv announced that it had found out Ten torture chambers in the Kharkiv region, in the north-east of Ukraine, was reoccupied from Russian forces. This was stated by the head of the National Police Igor Klimenko. “So far, I can talk about at least ten torture chambers that were discovered in various locations in the Kharkiv region,” including two in the town of Balaklya, Ukraine’s Interfax news agency quoted Klimenko as saying.