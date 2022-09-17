Time-limited demo available today for PS5, Xbox Series X, and S – Nerd4.life

Koei Tecmo announced that experimental From Wu Long: Fallen Dynasty It will be available starting today PS5, Xbox Series X, and S.. This way, owners of the latest generation gaming consoles will be able to experience the game, before deciding to book it, buy it at launch, or discard it.

It should be noted that this is a timed demo, which means that it will be available until September 26, 2022. So, in case you want to try it, you should do it ASAP, because you have ten days before it was deleted.

The demo should be the same as shown for the Tokyo Game Show 2022, where we can see the protagonist fighting against Lu Bu, a powerful warrior capable of quickly killing our hero.

Unfortunately, the PC version will not have a demo, at least not at this point.

184 AD, China, Twilight of the Han Dynasty. The country is ravaged by chaos and destruction. An imperial dynasty that had thrived for so many years was on the verge of collapse.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the dramatic, action-packed story of an unnamed militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version set at the end of the Han Dynasty during which the Three Kingdoms are haunted by demons. Players must defend themselves from the attack of deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using the art of fencing based on Chinese martial arts in an attempt to outsmart opponents by awakening inner strength.

Wo Long could refer to Crouching Dragon but also to a hero or someone of great value at the moment that was still unknown. This is the story of officers who would later become heroes during the “unknown” period. It is also a story of rising to the role of champions starting from the back.

From the depths of darkness rises a dragon.