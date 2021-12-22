In Ballarò the “new” square has opened Sette Fate

Pedestrians instead of cars, the tower lit instead of dark, new furniture, flower beds and a fresco, designed by artist Igor Scalesi Palminteri, dedicated to Santa Chiara. Ballarò’s new Sette Fate opened this morning. The urban renewal and decoration work was carried out by the “Faro di Ballarò” project, which won an idea competition developed by the municipality with the support of Airbnb. The technical project was designed by the architect Maria Strano, member of the Committee for the Promotion of the Urban Renewal Initiative, headed by the architect Calogero Grillo.

The intervention of the redevelopment gives a new centrality to the square, transforming it into a meeting place for those who live and transit the neighborhood but also a reference point for walking tours of the city. Eight tracks created and presented on the website ilfarodiballaro.it. The inauguration was attended by, among others, Vice Mayor Fabio Giamproni, Chancellor Paolo Petralia Camassa and President of the First District, Massimo Castiglia.

“This initiative is a sign of an important collaboration between the public and private sectors which – as Vice Mayor Giambrone commented – must be refined. Today is an important day because in this square, some time ago, we placed quite a few flower boxes and today, thanks to the work of many, it has become Beautiful square. These are important signs that emphasize city life and for that I thank all those who did their best to be able to give life to a space to live again.”

According to Mayor Orlando, the intervention is “a confirmation of the great cultural change of the city that is retaking the possession of an extraordinary plaza in a spirit of cooperation with the particular facts and subjects involved in this project. Again, the municipal administration, in synergy with the associations of the territory, it achieves Another important step in the path that will lead to the final redevelopment of the square included in the urban renewal project for the Albergheria region.”