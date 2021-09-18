Lega, the voices of Green Boss supporters and in support of nuclear power in Gazebo. Salvini insists on citizen income: “I will remove it”

A few league believers waited Matteo Salvini The militants gathered signatures for a referendum on justice ahead of the boat show at 5pm at the scheduled meeting. We try to ask visitors what they think Green bass e NuclearThe levels are different because the league line between the struggle and the government is volatile. Are you afraid that the constant change of positions will lead to a decline in consensus? “I think about the health and work of Italians, you think about consent”.
The enthusiastic response of a leader who has been able to create a chaotic machine in recent years seems crowded today. “Don’t look at the polls, we always lost. TO Torino, Mark it after 70 years Center-right league wins, There will be a second round in Milan, Rome, Naples: we hope to win the first round in Trieste, Novara, Savona and Lono.
Support Ilfattoquotidiano.it: We do not always need you at this moment
In these difficult and unusual times, it is necessary to guarantee Quality information. From us ilfattoquotidiano.it Masters are readers only. Unlike others, we want to provide a magazine that is open to all, without payrolls. We need your contribution to do this.
And become a supporter
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
Green Boss splits Salvini’s tax league: After pressure from “governors”, colonels like Sree are now disappointed
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Green Pass Effect in Lombardy: With the introduction of duty for workers, demand for vaccines will double in a single day
Exceptional hatching of Carreta Carreta turtles in Jesolo
Eight, “Dragons have no clear message”. Green Boss, Giannini’s response amazes Grooper – in tempo