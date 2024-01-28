If you eat too little to get back in shape, correct this bad habit immediately: you can't imagine the harm

Getting in perfect shape by eating little is not the solution: by doing so you will inevitably face 9 serious problems.

If you are dieting yourself to lose weight, stop immediately. Furthermore, if you choose to eat too little, you may also have serious health consequences that cannot always be treated. In fact, to get in shape it is necessary to do the right physical activity and follow a healthy and balanced diet.

If you do not eat the right amount of nutrients that your body needs daily to be able to continue doing your activities, your body will start taking those reserve elements for the functioning of your organs. This is the sad truth: the consequences of an inadequate diet have consequences that you cannot even imagine.

for this reason, Before starting any new diet, it is always a good idea to ask your doctor for an opinion on the matter. The information in this article is purely for informational purposes and can in no way replace the opinion of a qualified professional. However, they can provide a valid signal.

Wrong diet: consequences for the body

Overweight and obesity are among the fastest growing modern diseases in the population, affecting individuals of any gender or age. However, there is also the opposite problem: not only eating poorly, but above all eating too little. Whatever the reason for not eating enough food,… The consequences are always unpleasant sWhether on the physical, mental or emotional level.

In particular, there are 9 signals that the body uses to tell you that you are not eating enough. You may lose a few kilograms in a short time, but your skin and appearance will not improve, on the contrary. In many cases, in general, your person may look ugly or old. So let's see in detail i Nine symptoms of deficiency From food to the body:

You have one Constant feeling of fatigue Because you have enough calories to perform basic survival functions. Losing a lot of hair Because your body uses all the little substances that enter it for the health of your major organs such as the heart, brain, and others. You will constantly feel cold Because with the few calories that are introduced, the body is not able to maintain the proper body temperature. Feeling hungry constantly Which leads to weight gain. Suffers from Chronic constipation. yours Your mood swings and you will be very nervous. I have Light sleep And inability to rest. Women may have difficulty getting pregnant. Development of anxiety states.

As we previously mentioned, before following any special or strict diet, the advice of a doctor will be very important, and it is even more important if we go to a nutritionist. Avoid DIY!