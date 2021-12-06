“If Lazio goes to the yellow zone, all of Italy will go there”

“If Lazio enters the yellow zone, the whole of Italy will turn yellow, since then We have the lowest Rt of the national level . We are not afraid of the yellow zone, but at the moment, between now and the next two weeks, there are no indications of that. In fact, we are working to confirm this slowdown in transmission speed and I think the data on that will comfort us, even those of the upcoming Rt”. This was announced by the health advisor of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato , before a press conference in the region, to view the opening salute Lazio.

Lazio is still in the white zone

“There are factors that have variables and are not fixed as in the case of vaccination, the speed of the third doses, the rules of conduct. So if vaccination rate Continue like this, if the rules are respected, we are supposed to say that from now until Christmas there will be no changes in the region.”, added Alessio D’Amato.

Flourishing first doses in Lazio

“we had 39% increase in vaccinations given in the past week, even from the first doses that doubled, so there is definitely a boost also associated with the entry into force of these new tools.”, as announced by D’Amato.