December 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"If Lazio goes to the yellow zone, all of Italy will go there"

“If Lazio goes to the yellow zone, all of Italy will go there”

Mirabelle Hunt December 6, 2021 1 min read

“If Lazio enters the yellow zone, the whole of Italy will turn yellow, since then We have the lowest Rt of the national level. We are not afraid of the yellow zone, but at the moment, between now and the next two weeks, there are no indications of that. In fact, we are working to confirm this slowdown in transmission speed and I think the data on that will comfort us, even those of the upcoming Rt”. This was announced by the health advisor of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, before a press conference in the region, to view the opening salute Lazio.

Lazio is still in the white zone

“There are factors that have variables and are not fixed as in the case of vaccination, the speed of the third doses, the rules of conduct. So if vaccination rate Continue like this, if the rules are respected, we are supposed to say that from now until Christmas there will be no changes in the region.”, added Alessio D’Amato.

Flourishing first doses in Lazio

“we had 39% increase in vaccinations given in the past week, even from the first doses that doubled, so there is definitely a boost also associated with the entry into force of these new tools.”, as announced by D’Amato.

See also  Tennis and Janek Sener give up the Tokyo Olympics | News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The right to an abortion is at risk in the United States

December 6, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“I’m afraid to resign. Mourinho? A great friend”

December 6, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Saki: “Inzaghi built a European Inter: an impressive show of strength in Rome”

December 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Jacques and Gabriella from Monaco at a Christmas party with Father Alberto, Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo and their younger cousins… Charlene’s mother is distant and “exhausted”

December 6, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Weather, Snow 8 December 2021 In the Plains: Emilia Romagna. Freezing warning

December 6, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

When the euro banknotes change: how it will be

December 6, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Che Tempo Che Fa, Luciana Littizzetto calls Maria De Filippi but the wrong number: a man answers the phone, embarrassment in the studio

December 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese