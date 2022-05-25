Worrying or feeling anxious about stressful situations or events is completely physiological. We are human, and as such, we experience the most diverse emotions depending on the context in which we find ourselves. Fear is such an innate emotion that even animals feel it. But when these feelings get out of our control and become chronic, they may mask a more serious problem.

Stress is another thing

Stress, as mentioned, is a physiological reaction to certain situations, which prompts us to overcome difficulties and improve ourselves. Arguably, in some ways, it’s also a positive thing. It is not uncommon for a prolonged stressful situation to cause other problems, such as headaches or an upset stomach. Moreover, according to some studies, stress can also negatively affect pre-existing ailments and diseases. Over time, many of them have been found and studied Natural remedies to reduce daily stress. However, we must be able to distinguish between stress and a more serious disorder: generalized anxiety disorder.

Beware of insomnia, sadness and difficulty concentrating because it may be a wake-up call to this disorder

Anxiety and worry, if frequent and unexplained, can be symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder. Those with this disorder cannot take their thoughts away from the tensions and fears that make even the simplest of daily activities difficult. Constant anxiety can also cause insomnia and poor concentration, not to mention the possible appearance of physical symptoms such as a constant feeling of fatigue, a swollen throat, headache or shortness of breath. If generalized anxiety disorder is not treated properly, it can lead to or accompany depression. Anxiety and depression disorders may be caused by a genetic predisposition or arise from prolonged periods of stress. Fortunately, thanks to the combination of psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy, it is possible to get out of the tunnel of mood disorders. However, it is important to be able to recognize and monitor symptoms.

symptoms

Beware of insomnia, sadness and difficulty concentrating: If you notice apathy, constant worry, restlessness or persistent sadness in a loved one, or if you identify yourself with these symptoms, it may be worth contacting your doctor, who will evaluate the advice of one of them A psychiatrist is able to diagnose and treat this condition . It’s also proven Body and mind training is useful against anxiety and depression. We must not lose heart or be ashamed, because anxiety and depression are very frequent disorders, and with the support of doctors and psychotherapists, it is possible to restore your life and recover again.

deepen

